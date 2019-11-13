Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $319,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.75. 3,678,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,040. The company has a market capitalization of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.