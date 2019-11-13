Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 477,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 270,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,013 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

