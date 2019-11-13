Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.02. 74,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$304.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

