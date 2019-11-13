Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 249,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

