GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,646 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 93,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Standpoint Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

