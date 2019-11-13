GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $473,119,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,725,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,475,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,061,000 after purchasing an additional 805,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,586,000.

EWY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,645. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $65.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

