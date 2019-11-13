GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of PriceSmart worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,786,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,316,000 after purchasing an additional 427,907 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 3,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $512,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,398,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,013 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.