GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 357,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,965 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 78,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $250,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007,700 shares of company stock worth $267,649,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.