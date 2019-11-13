GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 52,248 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.