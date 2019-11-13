Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) vs. Dxi Energy (NASDAQ:DXIEF) Head to Head Review

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Dxi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.36 billion 0.38 $430.56 million $1.83 1.74 Dxi Energy $1.35 million 4.70 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

Gulfport Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulfport Energy and Dxi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 2 11 4 0 2.12 Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 148.38%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy 25.83% 5.88% 3.26% Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Dxi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

