Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

GH stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,874. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $391,894.36. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $50,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,457,164 shares of company stock valued at $431,692,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $76,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

