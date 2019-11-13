Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,038.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

GRTS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,600. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

