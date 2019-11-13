Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apache by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Apache by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Apache by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 117,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,919. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.