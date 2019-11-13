GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GREENE KING PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNGY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23, approximately 1,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GREENE KING PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered GREENE KING PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

