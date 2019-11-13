Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

