Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

