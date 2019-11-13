Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,027. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWB. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.