Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.02. 48,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.22 and a 200 day moving average of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

