Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 300,323 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 349.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,323 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,660. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

