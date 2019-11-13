Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $62.23 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $62,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.81.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

