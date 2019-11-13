Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $298.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.