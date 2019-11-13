Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 346,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,178,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 23,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,305. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

