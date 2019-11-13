Great Ajax Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 197,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

