Goodrich Petroleum Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,676. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

