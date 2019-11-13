Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.43 ($45.84).

ETR SHL traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.96 ($49.95). The company had a trading volume of 538,805 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

