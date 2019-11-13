Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.43 ($45.84).

ETR SHL traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.96 ($49.95). The company had a trading volume of 538,805 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

