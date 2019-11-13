Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 237,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.