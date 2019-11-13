Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 237,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
