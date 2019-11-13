Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Gentex worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,428,000 after buying an additional 1,297,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 853,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 586,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 582,996 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 388,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,889,000 after purchasing an additional 372,466 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Gentex stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,211. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

