Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,970 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $404,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $838,567 in the last ninety days.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.