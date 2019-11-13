Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,306 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,056 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,103. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $149.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.