Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,859,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,309. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

