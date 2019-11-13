Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,161 shares of company stock worth $6,589,854 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 751,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,487. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $162.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

