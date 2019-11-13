Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in 3M by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. 1,830,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,235. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.