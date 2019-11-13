GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Plans GBX 19 Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,739.40 ($22.73). The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.47). The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,705.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,636.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,942.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $568,756.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,763.67 ($23.05).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

