Girard Partners LTD. Has $27.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.44. 359,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,429,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

