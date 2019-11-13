Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 280.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $9,959,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GTY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,970. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

