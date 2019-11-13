Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Genprex alerts:

NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,021. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.