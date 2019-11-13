GenMark Diagnostics, Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for GenMark Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 227,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,315 shares of company stock worth $408,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

