Genie Energy Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NYSE:GNE opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

