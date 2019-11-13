Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Shares Up 7.7%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT) shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.25 ($17.73) and last traded at €14.63 ($17.01), 909,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €13.58 ($15.79).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.55.

Genfit Company Profile (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

