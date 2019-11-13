Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GSS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 771 ($10.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,650. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 8.04 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 788 ($10.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 761.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 714.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

