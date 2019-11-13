Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GSS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 771 ($10.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,650. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 8.04 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 788 ($10.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 761.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 714.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.