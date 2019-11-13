GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 66.9% in October

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

