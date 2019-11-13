GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.08

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 7616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

