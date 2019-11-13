GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.22

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €29.22 ($33.98) and last traded at €29.05 ($33.78), with a volume of 341775 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.82 ($33.51).

G1A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.84 ($28.89).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.60 and a 200-day moving average of €24.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

