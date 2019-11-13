GATX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,901% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $162,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GATX by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in GATX by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. GATX has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GATX will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

