GasLog Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 779,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,114. The company has a market cap of $874.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. GasLog has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

