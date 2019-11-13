Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 2,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,053. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.19.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

