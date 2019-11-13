Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GALT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 529,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,521. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

