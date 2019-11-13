G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $44.54.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.