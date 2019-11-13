G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

