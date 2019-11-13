FY2019 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

VYGR opened at $14.13 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

