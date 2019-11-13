FY2019 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Boosted by Desjardins

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TeraGo from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.50. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$8.61 and a twelve month high of C$13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 million and a P/E ratio of -23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.